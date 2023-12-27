The Winnipeg Jets (20-9-3), coming off a 5-1 win over the Boston Bruins, visit the Chicago Blackhawks (10-22-1) at United Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Blackhawks fell to the St. Louis Blues 7-5 in their last outing.

The Blackhawks have a 3-6-1 record during their last 10 games. They have scored 24 total goals (five power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 16.1%) while conceding 35 goals to their opponents.

Here's our prediction for who will claim the win in Wednesday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Jets Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final result of Jets 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-250)

Jets (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Blackhawks vs Jets Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks (10-22-1 overall) have posted a record of 2-1-3 in games that have gone to OT this season.

Chicago has earned 10 points (5-4-0) in its nine games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal in eight games and they've earned two points (1-7-0) in those contests.

Chicago failed to win all eight games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals 15 times, earning 19 points from those matchups (9-5-1).

Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in 11 games this season and has registered 12 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-6-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 25 games, going 9-15-1 to register 19 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.42 30th 3rd 2.53 Goals Allowed 3.7 31st 13th 31.1 Shots 26.7 31st 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 32.6 28th 21st 18.18% Power Play % 12.5% 28th 26th 75% Penalty Kill % 74.29% 27th

Blackhawks vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

