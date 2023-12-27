Damian Lillard will hope to make a difference for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lillard, in his most recent time out, had 32 points and eight assists in a 129-122 loss to the Knicks.

In this piece we'll examine Lillard's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 26.3 27.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.5 Assists 7.5 7.0 7.2 PRA -- 37.7 39.1 PR -- 30.7 31.9 3PM 3.5 3.3 4.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Lillard's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Nets

Lillard is responsible for attempting 17.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.4 per game.

He's taken 8.8 threes per game, or 21.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lillard's opponents, the Nets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nets have allowed 115.4 points per contest, which is 19th-best in the NBA.

Allowing 44.4 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 21st-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nets have allowed 25.7 per game, 12th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have allowed 13.5 makes per game, 20th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Damian Lillard vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 34 21 6 7 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.