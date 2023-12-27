The Chicago Blackhawks, with Connor Bedard, are in action Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets at United Center, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Bedard in that upcoming Blackhawks-Jets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Connor Bedard vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:31 per game on the ice, is -15.

In Bedard's 33 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Bedard has a point in 23 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points five times.

Bedard has an assist in 13 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Bedard's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.

Bedard has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +28.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 33 Games 1 30 Points 1 13 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

