Should you bet on Colin Blackwell to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Blackwell 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 53 games last season, Blackwell scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

He did not score against the Jets last season in four games (four shots).

Blackwell produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 3.8% shooting percentage, taking 0.6 shots per game.

Jets 2022-23 defensive stats

The Jets gave up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL action.

The Jets shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

