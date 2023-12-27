Bookmakers have set player props for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges and others when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSWI

YES and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Bucks vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 32.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -147)

The 32.5 points prop total set for Antetokounmpo on Wednesday is 1.9 more than his scoring average on the season (30.6).

He has grabbed 11 rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (5.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -132)

The 22.5-point prop total for Bridges on Wednesday is 0.9 higher than his scoring average, which is 21.6.

His rebounding average of 5.3 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Bridges averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Bridges' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -159)

The 14.5 points prop bet over/under set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Wednesday is 0.3 more than his scoring average on the season (14.2).

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (four) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie's year-long assist average -- 6.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

