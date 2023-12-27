The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSWI

YES and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Bucks vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 119 - Nets 118

Bucks vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 3.5)

Nets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-1.2)

Bucks (-1.2) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 237.5

The Nets have an 18-12-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 13-17-0 mark of the Bucks.

Brooklyn covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (37.5%).

Milwaukee and its opponents have exceeded the total 66.7% of the time this season (20 out of 30). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (16 out of 30).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 22-7, while the Nets are 5-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks are ceding 119.1 points per game this year (23rd-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined offensively, putting up 124.5 points per contest (second-best).

Milwaukee ranks ninth in the NBA with 44.7 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 43.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Bucks are delivering 25.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Milwaukee ranks fifth-worst in the NBA with 11.9 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is committing 13.1 turnovers per game (16th-ranked in league).

The Bucks rank seventh in the NBA with 14.3 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land.

