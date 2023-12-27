The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) go head to head with the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and BSWI.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Nets matchup.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSWI

YES and BSWI Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Bucks vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Bucks vs Nets Additional Info

Bucks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +163 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 124.5 points per game to rank second in the league and are giving up 119.1 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The Nets score 116 points per game (12th in NBA) and allow 115.4 (19th in league) for a +19 scoring differential overall.

These two teams rack up a combined 240.5 points per game, which equals this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 234.5 points per game combined, six fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee is 13-17-0 ATS this season.

Brooklyn is 18-12-0 ATS this year.

Bucks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Giannis Antetokounmpo 31.5 -125 30.6

Bucks and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +170 - Nets +30000 +12500 -

