How to Watch EFL Championship Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Tuesday, December 26
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Birmingham City versus Stoke City is a game to watch on a Tuesday Championship slate that includes a lot of thrilling contests.
Watch your favorite EFL Championship team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
EFL Championship Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Preston North End vs Leeds United
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Birmingham City vs Stoke City
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Ipswich Town vs Leicester City
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with EFL Championship action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.