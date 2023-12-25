Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors take the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 2:30 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Curry, in his most recent game (December 23 win against the Trail Blazers), put up 27 points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Curry's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 28.3 26.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 3.9 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.7 PRA -- 37.3 34.8 PR -- 32.9 30.1 3PM 4.5 4.9 4.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Curry's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 19.3% of the Warriors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.8 per contest.

He's taken 11.5 threes per game, or 26.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Curry's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Warriors rank 11th in possessions per game with 103.0.

Defensively, the Nuggets are fourth in the NBA, giving up 110.0 points per game.

The Nuggets are the 12th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are the fifth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 24.9 assists per contest.

The Nuggets are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Stephen Curry vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 34 23 5 4 6 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.