The Milwaukee Bucks, with Malik Beasley, face the New York Knicks at 12:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 130-111 win over the Knicks (his previous game) Beasley put up 19 points and six rebounds.

Now let's examine Beasley's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.1 13.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 4.8 Assists -- 1.5 1.7 PRA -- 18.1 20.1 PR -- 16.6 18.4 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.4



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 9.0% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 18.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Beasley's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 100.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105.2 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Knicks have conceded 112 points per game, which is ninth-best in the NBA.

Allowing 41.3 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 26 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 19th in the league, giving up 13.5 makes per game.

Malik Beasley vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 31 19 6 1 5 0 0 12/5/2023 33 18 3 0 6 0 0 11/3/2023 22 0 3 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.