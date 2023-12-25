The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) will attempt to build on a seven-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as just 2.5-point favorites. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 241.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -2.5 241.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In 14 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 241.5 combined points.

Milwaukee's contests this year have an average total of 243.4, 1.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks are 13-16-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been favored 28 times and won 22, or 78.6%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 19-4, a 82.6% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Bucks, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 14 48.3% 124.6 239.2 118.8 230.8 236.5 Knicks 6 21.4% 114.6 239.2 112.0 230.8 224

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Bucks have hit the over seven times.

In home games, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (7-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (6-5-0).

The Bucks average 124.6 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 112.0 the Knicks allow.

When Milwaukee scores more than 112.0 points, it is 13-11 against the spread and 20-4 overall.

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Bucks and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 13-16 11-14 19-10 Knicks 15-13 3-8 15-13

Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights

Bucks Knicks 124.6 Points Scored (PG) 114.6 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 13-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 20-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 118.8 Points Allowed (PG) 112.0 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 5-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-9 9-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-8

