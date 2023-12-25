Bucks vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 25
At Madison Square Garden on Monday, December 25, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) hope to continue a seven-game winning stretch when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) at 12:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Knicks matchup.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Bucks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-2.5)
|241.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-3)
|241.5
|-152
|+128
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Bucks average 124.6 points per game (second in the league) while allowing 118.8 per contest (23rd in the NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game.
- The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 114.6 points per game, 15th in league, and allowing 112 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +71 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 239.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams give up 230.8 points per game combined, 10.7 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee has compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- New York has compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.
Bucks and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+450
|+170
|-
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2200
|-
