Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Bucks average 124.6 points per game (second in the league) while allowing 118.8 per contest (23rd in the NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 114.6 points per game, 15th in league, and allowing 112 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +71 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 239.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These teams give up 230.8 points per game combined, 10.7 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.

New York has compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Bucks and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +170 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

