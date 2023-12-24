The Green Bay Packers (6-8) play the Carolina Panthers (2-12) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Packers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is set at 37.5 in the outing.

Interested in live betting the Packers/Panthers game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game wagers.

Packers vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Packers have been winning six times, have been losing six times, and have been knotted up two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.6 points on average in the first quarter.

The Panthers have had the lead one time, have been losing six times, and have been knotted up seven times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 14 games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing six points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in 10 games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Packers have won the third quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Green Bay is averaging 7.2 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this season. It is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (26th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in six games.

4th Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Packers have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored seven times, and tied two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.6 points on average in that quarter.

In the Panthers' 14 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost five times, and been knotted up three times.

Packers vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Packers have been winning six times (4-2 in those games), have trailed seven times (1-6), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

In 2023, the Panthers have been leading after the first half in two games (0-2 in those contests), have been trailing after the first half in 11 games (2-9), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

The Packers have won the second half in six games this season, lost the second half in five games, and been knotted up in the second half in three games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 12.6 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 11.3 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Panthers have won the second half in six games, been outscored in the second half in five games, and tied in the second half in three games.

