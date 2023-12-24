A.J. Dillon has a decent matchup when his Green Bay Packers meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers have given up 117.9 rushing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.

On the ground, Dillon has recorded a team-high 574 rushing yards on 164 carries (44.2 ypg). He has one rushing touchdown. In the receiving game, Dillon has accumulated 22 catches for 223 yards (17.2 ypg).

Dillon vs. the Panthers

Dillon vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing rushers have picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Panthers during the 2023 season.

16 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have given up two or more rushing TDs to five opposing rushers this season.

The Panthers yield 117.9 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Panthers have scored 21 touchdowns on the ground (1.5 per game). The Panthers' defense is 32nd in the league in that category.

Packers Player Previews

A.J. Dillon Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 26.5 (-118)

Dillon Rushing Insights

Dillon hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in six of his 13 opportunities this season (46.2%).

The Packers have passed 58.8% of the time and run 41.2% this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 48.1% of his team's 341 rushing attempts this season (164).

Dillon has one rushing touchdown this season in 13 games played.

He has scored one of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (3.1%).

He has 29 red zone rushing carries (48.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

A.J. Dillon Receiving Props vs the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-120)

Dillon Receiving Insights

In seven of 10 games this year, Dillon has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Dillon has 5.7% of his team's target share (28 targets on 487 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 28 times this season, averaging 8.0 yards per target.

Dillon does not have a TD reception this year in 13 games.

Dillon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Giants 12/11/2023 Week 14 15 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 18 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 14 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

