How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- Xavier is 5-2 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 59th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 159th.
- The 75.4 points per game the Musketeers average are 6.8 more points than the Pirates allow (68.6).
- Xavier has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 68.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- The Pirates are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.4% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
- Seton Hall has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 27th.
- The Pirates' 75.6 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 70.8 the Musketeers allow.
- Seton Hall has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 75.4 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged in away games (80.5).
- The Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 away from home.
- At home, Xavier averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than away from home (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (40.5%).
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 65.8.
- The Pirates gave up 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 65.9 away.
- At home, Seton Hall drained 6.1 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (5.9). Seton Hall's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.5%) than on the road (32.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|UConn
|-
|Cintas Center
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Monmouth
|W 70-61
|Prudential Center
|12/17/2023
|Missouri
|W 93-87
|T-Mobile Center
|12/20/2023
|UConn
|W 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Marquette
|-
|Prudential Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.