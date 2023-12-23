2024 NCAA Bracketology: Wisconsin March Madness Odds | December 25
Can we expect Wisconsin to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
Want to bet on Wisconsin's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Preseason national championship odds: +10000
How Wisconsin ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-3
|1-0
|22
|23
|34
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin's best wins
Wisconsin took down the No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles, 75-64, on December 2, in its signature win of the season. With 21 points, Max Klesmit was the top scorer against Marquette. Second on the team was Steven Crowl, with 16 points.
Next best wins
- 65-41 over Virginia (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 20
- 70-57 on the road over Michigan State (No. 124/RPI) on December 5
- 69-61 over SMU (No. 149/RPI) on November 22
- 75-60 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 237/RPI) on December 14
- 105-76 at home over Arkansas State (No. 260/RPI) on November 6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wisconsin's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- According to the RPI, Wisconsin has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 10th-most in Division I. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 11th-most.
- Based on the RPI, the Badgers have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Badgers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Wisconsin faces the 16th-most difficult schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- When it comes to the Badgers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 19 contests against teams over .500.
- Wisconsin's upcoming schedule includes three games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Wisconsin's next game
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: BTN
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Wisconsin games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.