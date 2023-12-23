The Utah Utes will meet the Northwestern Wildcats in the Las Vegas Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Utah vs. Northwestern? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Utah vs. Northwestern?

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Utah 26, Northwestern 20

Utah 26, Northwestern 20 Utah has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of six times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Utes have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter and won each time.

This season, Northwestern has been the underdog eight times and won four of those games.

The Wildcats have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +210 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Utes' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah (-6.5)



Utah (-6.5) Against the spread, Utah is 6-6-0 this year.

This season, the Utes have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Northwestern has eight wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Utah vs. Northwestern matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) Five of Utah's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 42.5 points.

There have been six Northwestern games that have ended with a combined score over 42.5 points this season.

The total for the matchup of 42.5 is 4.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Utah (24.5 points per game) and Northwestern (22.8 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Utah

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.8 44.8 47.3 Implied Total AVG 27.9 28.7 26.8 ATS Record 6-6-0 4-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-7-0 2-5-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 5-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

Northwestern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 42.4 44.5 Implied Total AVG 27.1 26.5 28 ATS Record 8-2-0 5-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-2 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.