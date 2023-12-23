The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nick Foligno find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

  • In four of 32 games this season, Foligno has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken eight shots in two games versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 105 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 23:03 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 20:19 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:54 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 3 2 1 19:52 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

