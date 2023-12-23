For bracketology analysis on Milwaukee and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Milwaukee ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 1-1 NR NR 289

Milwaukee's best wins

In its best win of the season, Milwaukee defeated the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in a 67-61 win on November 18. Kendall Nead, as the leading point-getter in the win over Mississippi Valley State, compiled 19 points, while Kamy Peppler was second on the squad with 14.

Next best wins

70-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 306/RPI) on December 3

59-52 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 332/RPI) on December 15

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 337/RPI) on November 17

84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 359/RPI) on November 25

Milwaukee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Based on the RPI, Milwaukee has three losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Panthers have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Milwaukee faces the 315th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Panthers have nine games left versus teams above .500. They have nine upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Milwaukee has 18 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Milwaukee's next game

Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

