Can we expect Marquette to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1600

+1600 Preseason national championship odds: +2500

How Marquette ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 1-1 7 7 3

Marquette's best wins

Marquette took down the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks in a 73-59 win on November 21. It was its signature win of the season. Oso Ighodaro was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Kansas, posting 21 points with nine rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

71-64 on the road over Illinois (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 14

86-65 at home over Texas (No. 19/AP Poll) on December 6

92-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 109/RPI) on November 6

93-56 at home over Southern (No. 117/RPI) on November 28

78-59 at home over Notre Dame (No. 190/RPI) on December 9

Marquette's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Marquette has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (two), but also has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Marquette is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Golden Eagles have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Marquette has to deal with the 24th-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.

Looking at Marquette's upcoming schedule, it has four games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Marquette's next game

Matchup: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Creighton Bluejays

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Creighton Bluejays Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: CBS

