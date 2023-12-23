On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Lukas Reichel going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

Reichel has scored in three of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Blues this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Reichel has scored two goals on the power play.

Reichel's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:05 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:04 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:14 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:48 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 4-3 SO 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:29 Away L 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

