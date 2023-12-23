Will Louis Crevier Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 23?
Can we count on Louis Crevier lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Louis Crevier score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Crevier stats and insights
- Crevier is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blues this season, but has not scored.
- Crevier has zero points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are conceding 105 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
