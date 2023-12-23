The Milwaukee Bucks, with Khris Middleton, hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Middleton, in his previous game (December 21 win against the Magic), posted 14 points.

Below, we break down Middleton's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.8 15.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.9 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.1 PRA -- 21.6 25 PR -- 17.5 20.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.7



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Knicks

Middleton is responsible for attempting 9.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.5 per game.

He's taken 4.0 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Middleton's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.3 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 105.3.

The Knicks allow 111.4 points per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

The Knicks are the best team in the NBA, giving up 40.9 rebounds per game.

The Knicks allow 26.1 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Knicks concede 13.4 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Khris Middleton vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2023 26 14 4 7 2 0 1 11/3/2023 21 12 9 4 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.