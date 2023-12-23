The James Madison Dukes and the Air Force Falcons meet for the Armed Forces Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.

James Madison is putting up 430.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 29th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Dukes rank 30th, giving up 330.3 yards per contest. Air Force's defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FBS with 277.3 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 364.1 total yards per game, which ranks 81st.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on ABC.

James Madison vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

James Madison vs. Air Force Key Statistics

James Madison Air Force 430.3 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.1 (87th) 330.3 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.3 (4th) 142.1 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.8 (2nd) 288.2 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.3 (133rd) 14 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (64th) 21 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (105th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has racked up 3,413 yards (284.4 ypg) on 262-of-380 passing with 32 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 311 rushing yards (25.9 ypg) on 92 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 594 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 204 yards (17 per game) and three touchdowns via the passing game.

This season, Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 126 times for 568 yards (47.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt's leads his squad with 1,076 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 74 catches (out of 92 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has hauled in 51 receptions totaling 1,010 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Phoenix Sproles has compiled 47 receptions for 387 yards, an average of 32.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has run for 747 yards on 169 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Jared Roznos' 332 receiving yards (27.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 11 receptions on 15 targets with two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has five receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 179 yards (14.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brandon Engel has racked up 178 reciving yards (14.8 ypg) this season.

