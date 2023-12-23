If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Green Bay and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Green Bay ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 1-1 NR NR 299

Green Bay's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Green Bay defeated the UIC Flames in a 70-68 win on December 12. Noah Reynolds, in that signature victory, dropped a team-high 31 points with zero rebounds and three assists. David Douglas Jr. also played a part with 14 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

64-51 at home over St. Thomas (No. 220/RPI) on November 25

54-53 on the road over Montana State (No. 268/RPI) on November 20

70-58 at home over Milwaukee (No. 271/RPI) on December 2

Green Bay's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-4

Based on the RPI, the Phoenix have four losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Green Bay has been handed the 200th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Phoenix have 18 games left this year, including seven against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records over .500.

Looking at Green Bay's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Green Bay's next game

Matchup: Green Bay Phoenix vs. Wright State Raiders

Green Bay Phoenix vs. Wright State Raiders Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

