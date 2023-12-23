Damian Lillard will take the court for the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, against the New York Knicks.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lillard, in his last game (December 21 win against the Magic), posted 24 points and eight assists.

In this article, we break down Lillard's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.3 26.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 4.6 Assists 6.5 7.0 7.9 PRA -- 37.7 39.1 PR -- 30.7 31.2 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Lillard's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 17.2% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.3 per contest.

Lillard is averaging 8.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 105.3. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.3 possessions per contest.

The Knicks concede 111.4 points per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 40.9 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the best squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have given up 26.1 per game, 15th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have allowed 13.4 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Damian Lillard vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2023 34 28 3 7 5 1 1 11/3/2023 36 30 4 4 4 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.