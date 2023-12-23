The Chicago Blackhawks, including Connor Bedard, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. Looking to wager on Bedard's props? Here is some information to help you.

Connor Bedard vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Bedard has averaged 19:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -13.

In Bedard's 32 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Bedard has a point in 22 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points five times.

Bedard has an assist in 13 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Bedard's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Bedard going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 2 29 Points 0 12 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

