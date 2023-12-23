Should you bet on Connor Bedard to find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bedard stats and insights

  • In 10 of 32 games this season, Bedard has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In two games versus the Blues this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also six assists.
  • Bedard's shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 105 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:11 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 21:52 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 23:16 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 19:27 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 21:34 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:00 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:00 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.