Should you bet on Connor Bedard to find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

In 10 of 32 games this season, Bedard has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In two games versus the Blues this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also six assists.

Bedard's shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 105 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:11 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 21:52 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 23:16 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 19:27 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 21:34 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:00 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:00 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

