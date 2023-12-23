How to Watch the Bucks vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-11) on December 23, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Bucks.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Knicks Injury Report
|Bucks vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Knicks Prediction
|Bucks vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Knicks Player Props
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
- Milwaukee is 15-2 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at sixth.
- The Bucks record 124.4 points per game, 13 more points than the 111.4 the Knicks allow.
- When Milwaukee scores more than 111.4 points, it is 19-4.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are putting up 125.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.6 more points than they're averaging away from home (122.1).
- Milwaukee gives up 118.7 points per game at home this year, compared to 119.6 away from home.
- The Bucks are making 14.3 three-pointers per game, which is 0.1 more than they're averaging in away games (14.2). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 37.6% when playing at home and 38.6% in road games.
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|MarJon Beauchamp
|Questionable
|Elbow
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Foot
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
