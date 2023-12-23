Bucks vs. Knicks December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Two of the NBA's best players will be squaring off when Jalen Brunson (24.8 points per game, 15th in league) and the New York Knicks (12-9) welcome in Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2, sixth) and the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Bucks Games
- December 19 at home vs the Spurs
- December 11 at home vs the Bulls
- December 13 at home vs the Pacers
- December 17 at home vs the Rockets
- December 16 at home vs the Pistons
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo is putting up 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's also draining 61.1% of his shots from the floor (eighth in league).
- The Bucks are getting 25.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game from Damian Lillard this year.
- Brook Lopez is averaging 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- The Bucks are receiving 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Bobby Portis this season.
- Malik Beasley is averaging 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 46.0% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 3.0 triples per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle puts up 21.4 points, 5.4 assists and 9.7 rebounds per contest.
- Brunson averages 24.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 44.1% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Mitchell Robinson puts up 6.2 points, 0.7 assists and 10.3 boards per game.
- Immanuel Quickley averages 15.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.9 boards.
- Josh Hart posts 8.2 points, 6.1 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown with 1.1 made treys per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Knicks
|Bucks
|112.0
|Points Avg.
|122.1
|108.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.7
|45.0%
|Field Goal %
|49.8%
|37.7%
|Three Point %
|38.3%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.