The New York Knicks (16-11), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET, aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Knicks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI

NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Bucks' +151 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 124.4 points per game (second in the NBA) while allowing 119 per outing (23rd in the league).

The Knicks outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 114.7 points per game, 15th in league, and giving up 111.4 per contest, seventh in NBA) and have a +90 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 239.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 230.4 points per game combined, 13.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

New York has covered 15 times in 27 games with a spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bucks Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Giannis Antetokounmpo 31.5 -118 30.6 Damian Lillard 25.5 -125 26.3 Khris Middleton 14.5 -110 12.8 Brook Lopez 13.5 -105 13.1

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Giannis Antetokounmpo or another Bucks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Bucks and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +170 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.