The Chicago Blackhawks (10-20-1), losers of eight straight road games, visit the St. Louis Blues (16-15-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have put up a 3-6-1 record after totaling 19 total goals (five power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 15.2%). Their opponents have scored a combined 32 goals in those games.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Saturday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Blues 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-250)

Blues (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blues (-1.5)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks (10-20-1 overall) have posted a record of 2-1-3 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

Chicago has earned 10 points (5-4-0) in its nine games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks scored just one goal in eight games and they've earned two points (1-7-0) in those contests.

Chicago failed to win all seven games this season when it scored two goals.

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals in 14 games, earning 19 points from those contests.

This season, Chicago has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 6-4-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-6-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 23 times this season, and earned 19 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 24th 2.88 Goals Scored 2.35 31st 20th 3.28 Goals Allowed 3.55 29th 18th 30.3 Shots 27.1 31st 26th 32.4 Shots Allowed 32.4 26th 32nd 9.89% Power Play % 11.88% 29th 18th 79.55% Penalty Kill % 74.49% 27th

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

