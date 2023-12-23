Blackhawks vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (10-21-1) will try to halt an eight-game road losing streak when they take on the St. Louis Blues (16-15-1) on Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Blues (-250)
|Blackhawks (+200)
|6
|Blues (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 30 games this season, and won nine (30.0%).
- Chicago has a record of 5-6 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 33.3% chance to win.
- Chicago's games this season have had more than 6 goals 20 of 32 times.
Blackhawks vs Blues Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs. Blues Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|92 (24th)
|Goals
|75 (30th)
|105 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|115 (28th)
|9 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (28th)
|18 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|25 (24th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks went 3-6-1 over its last 10 contests, including a 5-4-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 contests, Chicago has hit the over four times.
- The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are averaging 5.7 goals, 0.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked scoring offense (75 total goals, 2.3 per game).
- The Blackhawks' 115 total goals allowed (3.6 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -40.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.