Friday's contest that pits the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3) against the Chicago State Cougars (7-9) at Kohl Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-58 in favor of Wisconsin, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 22.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 80, Chicago State 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-21.4)

Wisconsin (-21.4) Computer Predicted Total: 137.6

Wisconsin has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Chicago State, who is 8-7-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Badgers are 5-6-0 and the Cougars are 7-8-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers' +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.6 points per game (220th in college basketball) while allowing 66 per outing (70th in college basketball).

Wisconsin is 285th in the country at 33.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.6 more than the 28.2 its opponents average.

Wisconsin makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 33.3% from deep while its opponents hit 35.5% from long range.

The Badgers average 101.4 points per 100 possessions (57th in college basketball), while allowing 90.9 points per 100 possessions (227th in college basketball).

Wisconsin has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (31st in college basketball action), 3.2 fewer than the 12.7 it forces on average (128th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.