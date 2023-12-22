Lazio versus Empoli FC is one of many solid options on today's Serie A slate.

Information on live coverage of today's Serie A play is available for you.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Empoli FC vs Lazio

Lazio is on the road to face Empoli FC at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.

Watch Sassuolo vs Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC is on the road to match up with Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.

Watch AC Monza vs ACF Fiorentina

ACF Fiorentina journeys to match up with AC Monza at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.

Watch Salernitana vs AC Milan

AC Milan is on the road to face Salernitana at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.