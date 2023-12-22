Will Reese Johnson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 22?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Reese Johnson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- Johnson's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 107 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:52
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:44
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:43
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
