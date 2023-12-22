Philipp Kurashev and the Chicago Blackhawks will play on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. If you'd like to wager on Kurashev's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Kurashev has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 18:02 on the ice per game.

Kurashev has a goal in six games this season through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kurashev has a point in 12 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Kurashev has an assist in nine of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Kurashev goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Kurashev has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 107 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 24 Games 2 18 Points 0 6 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.