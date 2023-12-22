On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Nick Foligno going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Foligno stats and insights

Foligno has scored in four of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Foligno has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He has a 9.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 107 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 23:03 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 20:19 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:54 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 3 2 1 19:52 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.