The Milwaukee Panthers (3-6) face the Chattanooga Mocs (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Milwaukee Players to Watch

BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Kentrell Pullian: 7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Markeith Browning II: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Faizon Fields: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Sam Alexis: 13.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jan Zidek: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Millin: 9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Myles Che: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison

Milwaukee Rank Milwaukee AVG Chattanooga AVG Chattanooga Rank 202nd 73.9 Points Scored 75.9 151st 307th 77.0 Points Allowed 69.0 131st 189th 33.1 Rebounds 36.6 49th 14th 13.0 Off. Rebounds 9.0 189th 82nd 8.7 3pt Made 9.9 18th 220th 12.8 Assists 13.0 204th 59th 10.1 Turnovers 12.6 237th

