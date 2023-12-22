The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Georgetown matchup.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

Marquette has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total three out of 10 times this season.

Georgetown has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Hoyas' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1600

+1600 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1600), Marquette is seventh-best in the country. It is way below that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Golden Eagles have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +1600.

With odds of +1600, Marquette has been given a 5.9% chance of winning the national championship.

