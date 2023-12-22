The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) welcome in the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Georgetown matchup.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Georgetown Moneyline
BetMGM Marquette (-16.5) 149.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Marquette (-17.5) 149.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marquette vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

  • Marquette has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of 10 times this season.
  • Georgetown is 5-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Hoyas and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1600
  • Marquette is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1600), much higher than its computer rankings (18th-best).
  • The Golden Eagles have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +1600.
  • Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.9%.

Georgetown Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • While our computer ranking places Georgetown 174th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 89th.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Hoyas have had the -biggest change this season, falling from +30000 at the beginning to +100000.
  • The implied probability of Georgetown winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

