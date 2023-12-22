Marquette vs. Georgetown: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) welcome in the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Georgetown matchup.
Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Marquette vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Georgetown Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-16.5)
|149.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Marquette (-17.5)
|149.5
|-3000
|+1200
Marquette vs. Georgetown Betting Trends
- Marquette has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of 10 times this season.
- Georgetown is 5-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Hoyas and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times this season.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1600
- Marquette is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1600), much higher than its computer rankings (18th-best).
- The Golden Eagles have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +1600.
- Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.9%.
Georgetown Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- While our computer ranking places Georgetown 174th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 89th.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Hoyas have had the -biggest change this season, falling from +30000 at the beginning to +100000.
- The implied probability of Georgetown winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
