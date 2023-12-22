How to Watch Marquette vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- In games Marquette shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Golden Eagles are the 318th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 157th.
- The Golden Eagles average 78.3 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 71.6 the Hoyas allow.
- Marquette has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.
Georgetown Stats Insights
- This season, Georgetown has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 320th.
- The Hoyas put up an average of 75.6 points per game, eight more points than the 67.6 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
- Georgetown is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 78.3 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (79.7).
- Defensively the Golden Eagles played better in home games last season, surrendering 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Marquette performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Georgetown scored 1.2 more points per game at home (70.9) than on the road (69.7).
- At home, the Hoyas allowed 76 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away (81.8).
- Georgetown sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 78-59
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 84-79
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/30/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/6/2024
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Coppin State
|W 71-54
|Capital One Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|W 72-68
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|@ Butler
|L 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|Creighton
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|DePaul
|-
|Capital One Arena
