How to Watch Marquette vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.
- Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 317th.
- The Golden Eagles record 6.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Hoyas give up (71.6).
- When Marquette totals more than 71.6 points, it is 7-1.
Georgetown Stats Insights
- Georgetown is 4-2 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 320th.
- The Hoyas average 8.0 more points per game (75.6) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (67.6).
- Georgetown is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 78.3 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did when playing on the road (79.7).
- The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Marquette fared better at home last year, draining 8.9 treys per game with a 36.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgetown scored 70.9 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (69.7).
- In 2022-23, the Hoyas gave up 5.8 fewer points per game at home (76.0) than away (81.8).
- Beyond the arc, Georgetown drained fewer triples away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (33.0%) as well.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 78-59
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 84-79
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/30/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/6/2024
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Coppin State
|W 71-54
|Capital One Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|W 72-68
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|@ Butler
|L 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|Creighton
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|DePaul
|-
|Capital One Arena
