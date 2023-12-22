Friday's game between the No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) and the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) at Fiserv Forum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-65 and heavily favors Marquette to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

According to our computer prediction, Marquette should cover the spread, which currently sits at 16.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 150.5 total.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -16.5

Marquette -16.5 Point Total: 150.5

Marquette vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Georgetown 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: Marquette (-16.5)



Marquette (-16.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Marquette is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Georgetown's 5-6-0 ATS record. The Golden Eagles are 3-7-0 and the Hoyas are 6-5-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score 153.9 points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +128 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 78.3 points per game to rank 105th in college basketball and are giving up 67.6 per outing to rank 103rd in college basketball.

Marquette loses the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. it records 33.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 317th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.9 per contest.

Marquette makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.9 on average.

The Golden Eagles rank 68th in college basketball by averaging 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 116th in college basketball, allowing 87.1 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette wins the turnover battle by 4.1 per game, committing 10.3 (64th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.4.

