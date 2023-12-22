On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Louis Crevier going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Louis Crevier score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Crevier stats and insights

  • Crevier is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Crevier has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 107 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

