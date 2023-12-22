The Washington Wizards, Kyle Kuzma included, match up versus the Golden State Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 118-117 win against the Trail Blazers, Kuzma tallied 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Kuzma's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 23.6 23.8 Rebounds 7.5 6.1 5.9 Assists 4.5 4.3 3.4 PRA -- 34 33.1 PR -- 29.7 29.7 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Warriors

Kuzma has taken 19.2 shots per game this season and made 9.1 per game, which account for 21.3% and 20.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 6.6 threes per game, or 19.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Kuzma's opponents, the Warriors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.8 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

The Warriors are the 20th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 116 points per game.

On the boards, the Warriors are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 43.8 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.1 assists per game, the Warriors are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors have given up 12.4 makes per contest, 11th in the league.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2023 40 16 11 5 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.