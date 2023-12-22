The Chicago Blackhawks, with Jason Dickinson, will be on the ice Friday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. Prop bets for Dickinson in that upcoming Blackhawks-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jason Dickinson vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

Dickinson has averaged 15:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Dickinson has scored a goal in seven of 31 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Dickinson has a point in 11 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Dickinson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 31 games played.

Dickinson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Dickinson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 107 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 31 Games 3 14 Points 1 9 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

