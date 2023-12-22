How to Watch Illinois vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) take the court against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- In games Illinois shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Fighting Illini sit at fifth.
- The 79.4 points per game the Fighting Illini score are 9.3 more points than the Tigers allow (70.1).
- When Illinois puts up more than 70.1 points, it is 7-1.
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
- Missouri has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at 71st.
- The Tigers put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 64.2 the Fighting Illini give up.
- Missouri has a 7-3 record when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Illinois performed better when playing at home last year, posting 77.5 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game away from home.
- At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 7.7 fewer points per game (62.1) than in away games (69.8).
- Illinois drained 8.0 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.
- The Tigers allowed fewer points at home (74.5 per game) than away (76.6) last season.
- Missouri sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (33.8%).
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 86-79
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|W 74-57
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/2/2024
|Northwestern
|-
|State Farm Center
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|W 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 73-64
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|L 93-87
|T-Mobile Center
|12/22/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Enterprise Center
|12/30/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/6/2024
|Georgia
|-
|Mizzou Arena
