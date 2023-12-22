Should you wager on Filip Roos to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Filip Roos score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Roos stats and insights

Roos is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Roos has no points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 107 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

