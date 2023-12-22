The Chicago Blackhawks, with Connor Bedard, will be on the ice Friday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. Considering a bet on Bedard in the Blackhawks-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Connor Bedard vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Bedard has averaged 19:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -13.

Bedard has scored a goal in a game 10 times this year over 31 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Bedard has a point in 21 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points five times.

Bedard has an assist in 12 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Bedard goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Bedard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 107 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 31 Games 1 28 Points 1 12 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

